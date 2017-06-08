 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli In Awe Of Hardik Pandya's All-Round Abilities

Updated: 08 June 2017 11:46 IST

Virat Kohli has backed Hardik Pandya to showcase his credentials as the future of Indian cricket.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli In Awe Of Hardik Pandya's All-Round Abilities
Virat Kohli backs Hardik Pandya's abilities © AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has emerged as one of India's most promising talents since making his debut last year. Having played a key role in Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory in 2017 edition, the swashbuckling all-rounder cemented his place in the Indian side in a short span. After a spectacular show in the slam-bang format, Pandya is againt stealing the limelight in the Champions Trophy 2017. India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and Pandya was promoted up the batting order ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Not disappointing, he clobbered three sixes in his unbeaten 20-run knock off just six balls in 124-run victory over Pakistan.

After watching the youngster performing at the bigger stage, captain Virat Kohli has backed Pandya to showcase his credentials as the future of Indian cricket. The captain also said he wants to see his swashbuckling display in the second match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

"He's a real asset to Indian cricket. It's very hard to find someone who can almost touch 140 Kms/hr and who strikes the way he does," Kohli said in a press conference at The Oval on Wednesday.

"He can bat through the innings as well. It's really hard to find people with that kind of ability," Kohli added.

"Once you have a player like that, you need to make sure he's always committed to give 100 percent for the team. That comes naturally to Hardik. So you don't need to motivate him any further in any other way," the Indian captain said.

With India aiming a semi-final berth on Thursday by beating Sri Lanka, Kohli believe if given proper support, Pandya will emerge as one of the most accomplished cricketers in times to come.

"People should appreciate his skill and what he brings to the table. A lot of people focus on a lot of other things with Hardik, which I don't think should be anyone else's problem. He has his own journey, and he's finding his own way. If he gets the kind of support that a player like him should get, I think he could go down as one of the most accomplished Indian cricketers in times to come", Kohli concluded.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Pakistan Hardik Himanshu Pandya Virat Kohli Edgbaston, Birmingham The Oval, London ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya was sent ahead of Dhoni in the batting order vs Pak
  • He smoked three sixes in the last over to help India finish with 319/3
  • India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS) on Sunday
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, Ind Vs SL: India Seek To Seal Semi-Final Berth
ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, Ind Vs SL: India Seek To Seal Semi-Final Berth
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Give Us Virat Kohli And Take All Our Team,' Pakistan Journalist Trolled After This Tweet
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Give Us Virat Kohli And Take All Our Team,' Pakistan Journalist Trolled After This Tweet
Champions Trophy: Hard To Beat India If We Don't Play Well, Says Angelo Mathews
Champions Trophy: Hard To Beat India If We Don't Play Well, Says Angelo Mathews
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.