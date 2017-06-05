 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter Hails India's 124-Run Win Against Pakistan

Updated: 05 June 2017 00:53 IST

Twitter erupted in joy as former and current Indian cricketers congratulated the team for their 124-run win against Pakistan.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter Hails India's 124-Run Win Against Pakistan
India beat Pakistan by 124 runs at Edgbaston © AFP

India dominated the proceedings right from the beginning as Pakistan put them to bat after they won the toss. The Indian openers took their team off to a great start and stitched together a 136-run stand before Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a well-made half-century. Yuvraj Singh showed his hitting prowess with a quick-fire half-century, Virat Kohli added to the total with 81 runs while Rohit Sharma top-scored for the team with a brilliant 91 as India posted a mammoth 319 for 3 in 48 overs in a rain-reduced match.

Pakistan started off well as Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad got their team off to a decent beginning but the former World Champions lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 164 for 9 with Wahab Riaz unable to bat.

Congratulations poured in on social media as former and current Indian cricketers celebrated the win and they didn't hide their emotions on a disappointing Pakistan show in the big match. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after India's brilliant win.

Topics : India Pakistan Virender Sehwag Zaheer Khan Aakash Chopra Mohammad Kaif ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 81 for India
  • Yuvraj Singh scored a brilliant half-century
  • Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India
Related Articles
Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Delighted With India's 'Complete Performance' vs Pakistan
Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Delighted With India's 'Complete Performance' vs Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy: India Canter To A Comfortable 124-Run Win Vs Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy: India Canter To A Comfortable 124-Run Win Vs Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy: India Post 319/3 vs Pakistan At Edgbaston
ICC Champions Trophy: India Post 319/3 vs Pakistan At Edgbaston
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.