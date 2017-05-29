ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Top Bowlers To Watch Out For

India won the last Champions Trophy in 2013 and head into June's tournament in England and Wales as favorites after a hugely successful home season with 10 Test wins. They are number one in the Test rankings after series victories over New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia, and hope to carry that form into the 50-over Champions Trophy event. However the home team, England, is expected to do well at the tournament. Virat Kohli described the Champions Trophy as more competitive than the 50-over World Cup. With top 8 teams on show, the world's best cricketers will take to the field.

Here are the top bowlers at the Champions Trophy.

Chris Woakes: The England pacer has enjoyed a successful 12 months, becoming a crucial member of his team in both Test and ODI cricket. The value Woakes brings to a side was evident at the IPL auction where Kolkata Knight Riders acquired his services for twice his base price. Woakes strongly believes that his time at the IPL will help him perform better at the Champions Trophy.

Crucially for England, the right-arm pacer is quite handful with the bat as well, adding depth to their side. In 62 ODIs, Woakes has picked up 89 scalps at an economy rate of 5.59.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian is arguably the best death-overs bowler in the world at the moment. The right-arm pacer not just nails his yorkers with unerring accuracy but also disguises his slower one effectively. Bumrah's capacity to stem the flow of runs at any juncture of the match is another strength. He enjoyed a great run with the Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL for a record third time earlier in the month.

Kohli will rely heavily on his premier pacer in England, where conditions are likely to help the bowlers. Bumrah's ten overs are literally like gold dust for Team India.

Mitchell Starc: Despite injury problems, the Australian remains the most lethal bowler in world cricket. In the last two years, Starc has alleviated his game to become one of the most feared bowlers at the moment. In 65 ODIs, the 27-year-old has picked up 129 wickets at an economy rate of 4.89.

Starc's ability to trouble the opposition openers and delivery early blows will be relied upon by Steve Smith at the Champions Trophy. A fit and firing Starc makes Australia one of the top contenders to win the prestigious tournament.

Imran Tahir: The South African legs-spinner tops ICC's charts for best spinner in limited-overs cricket. Tahir was one of the most successful bowlers in the recently concluded IPL, where he played starring role for Rising Pune Supergiant. Tahir's googly has flummoxed even the world's best batsmen, making him one of the most dangerous bowlers to deal with.

Tahir is a wicket-taking bowler, who is not afraid to toss the ball up. In 75 ODIs, he has picked up 127 wickets at an economy rare of 4.67. The 38-year-old will be South African's trump card at the Champions Trophy in England.

Mohammad Amir: The Pakistani is widely regarded as one of the best most lethal bowlers in world cricket. Amir was recently in the news for expressing his desire to quit Tests in order to prolong his limited-overs cricket career. The left-arm pacer has always been at his best in England, where conditions aid his style of bowling.

Amir has enjoyed a successful return to international cricket after a five-year break. The youngster has an uncanny knack of striking early and that helps Pakistan to build pressure on teams. In 32 ODIs, Amir has picked up 50 wickets at an economy rate of 4.89.