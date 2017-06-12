ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

ICC Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan on Monday

In a virtual do-or-die quarter-final match Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on Monday at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, which happens to be the last match of the group stage too. Both the teams started off with poor shows but came down heavily on their opponents to create upsets. The equation is simple- whoever wins the match will qualify for the semi-finals and will meet Group A table toppers England on Wednesday. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are upbeat after their victories and it's difficult to pick a favourite for today's match. History, however, favours Pakistan as they have won twice as against one by Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be played today.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

How do I watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

What time does the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.