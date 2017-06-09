ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a must-win game on Friday

New Zealand and Bangladesh enter their final group match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Friday with the knowledge that even a win may not be enough to see either of them into the semifinals. New Zealand are, quite surprisingly, at the bottom of Group A with Bangladesh in the third position. Both teams have a point apiece in the biennial ODI tournament after they were each comprehensively defeated by England, while their respective matches with Australia ended in rain-induced no results.If Australia beat England in their last group match at Edgbatson, both the two teams will be in the semifinals as they enjoy better net run-rate. The desperation for a win aside, both New Zealand and Bangladesh would hope for an England victory against Australia, assuming rain does not disturb their calculations again.

When will New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match be played?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be played today.

Where will New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match be played?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

How do I watch the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match live?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match online?

The New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.