 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 10 June 2017 11:00 IST

How to watch England Vs Australia Champions Trophy 2017 match. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 9, 2017.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch England Vs Australia Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
England have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. © AFP

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh hurt their chances of making the last four. Australia had to share points with both their previous opponents and now face a bizarre situation where they could be out of the tournament without playing a full game.

When will England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match be played?
The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be played today.

Where will New England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match be played?
The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match live?
The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

What time does the live coverage of the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match start?
The live broadcast of the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match online?
The England Vs Australia Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : England Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England have already qualified for the semi-final
  • All the pressure will be on Australia to perform
  • Rain threat looms over the match
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)
ICC Champions Trophy, Live Score: England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)
England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: England Get First Breakthrough, Warner Departs
England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: England Get First Breakthrough, Warner Departs
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How David Warner's Life Changed After Punching Joe Root
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How David Warner's Life Changed After Punching Joe Root
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.