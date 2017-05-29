 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This Is How Virat Kohli And Co. Celebrated Warm-Up Win Over New Zealand

Updated: 29 May 2017 17:48 IST

India, who had won the title in 2013, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated their warm-up win in style by dining out.

India celebrated their warm-up win over NZ in style by dining out. © Umesh Yadav/Instagram.

Team India led by skipper Virat Kohli started their England and Wales sojourn on a high note by cruising to a 45-run (D/L) win over New Zealand in a rain-curtailed ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match at Kennington Oval in London. It was a combined effort from the batsmen and bowlers to help the defending champions register an easy win over a tough rival. India, who had won the title in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated their warm-up win in style by dining out. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav posted a picture on social media platform Instagram with his teammates having dinner after their first win on the tour.

Umesh captioned the image: "Had a good time with my team mates."

 

Had a good time with my team mates #dinner#fun#??????

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

Ajinkya Rahane, Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and captain Kohli seemed to be in high spirits and posed for the selfie clicked by the Indian pacer.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 189 in 38.4 overs with opener Luke Ronchi (66) and lower order batsman James Neesham (46). For India, pacer Mohammed Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar scalped three wickets each while spinner Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Umesh Yadav chipped in with a wicket each. India started their chase on a positive note, but after 26 overs, with 129/3 on the board, rain played spoilsport and forced the players off the field.

But till then, India were well ahead of the D/L par score of 84, which resulted in their win. For India, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and skipper Virat Kohli (52) were the major contributors.

 

 

  • India defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L)
  • India won the Champions Trophy title in 2013
  • Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets
