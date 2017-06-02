 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 02 June 2017 21:22 IST

Sri Lanka and South Africa begin their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on Saturday.

South Africa face Sri Lanka in their opening Champions Trophy match on Saturday. © AFP

South Africa will be odds-on favourites when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match for both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The AB de Villiers-led side has been in England for a while, where they played a three-match series with the hosts. Sri Lanka-led by Angelo Mathews play their first match here this season.

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be played on June 3.

Where will Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

How do I watch the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match live?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1.

What time does the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match online?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

