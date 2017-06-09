ICC Champions Trophy 2017: South Africa Team Gets A Surprise Visit From Graeme Smith

South Africa take on India in an important Champions Trophy match on Sunday. So, to give the team some support and wish them the best ahead of the match, former captain Graeme Smith stopped by a training session on Friday. Smith looked dapper in a black suit as he walked in at the Lord's indoor nets and watched the South Africa team train. South Africa had earlier lost to Pakistan by 19 runs in a rain-hit match after having defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament

Smith seemed to continue an interesting trend of former captains visiting their teams and giving them inspiration. Before Sri Lanka took on India, former captain Kumar Sangakkara had a session with Kusal Mendis and the youngsters that worked wonders for them and even current skipper Angelo Mathews acknowledged his contribution.

Smith watched the practice for around 35 minutes and was seen speaking to head coach Russell Domingo and other support staff, enquiring about their preparations.

When South Africa batting coach Neil McKenzie was asked if Smith gave any inputs, he replied: "Obviously Graeme has his opinions. He has been a great captain for South Africa and his inputs ahead of India match is invaluable for the boys. It's always nice to have Graeme around and have this kind of support away from home."

Smith is in England as a commentator for the Champions Trophy.

(With PTI inputs)