ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan Fastest To Score 1000 Runs In ICC Tournaments

Shikhar Dhawan has been on point for India so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. On Sunday, playing against South Africa, Dhawan added another milestone to his already impressive resume. He became the fastest to score 1000 runs in ICC One-Day International tournaments taking just 16 innings to cross the landmark. He beat Sachin Tendulkar's record, who took 18 innings to breach the 1000-run mark. Sourav Ganguly, Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Waugh needed 20 innings to go past the mark.

On Sunday, when India needed 192 runs to win against South Africa and reach the semifinals, Dhawan scored his 19th ODI half century. For the statistically minded, it was Dhawan's fourth half-century in the ICC Champions Trophy and the third consecutive fifty-plus score in this edition.

Dhawan also put up a great partnership with captain Virat Kohli, who made his 41st career half-ton in this format after opening partner Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12.