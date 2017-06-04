ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Score Half-Centuries vs Pakistan

India opener Rohit Sharma smashed a 71-ball 55 during India’s ICC Champions Trophy opening match against arch rivals Pakistan at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Sunday. His brilliant knock was dotted with six fours and one six. This was Rohit Sharma’s 30th One-day International career half-century and the fifth against Pakistan. He brought up the half-century with a stunning six. Opening partner Shikhar Dhawan joined him in the next over, bringing up his half century off 48 balls. This was Dhawan's 18th ODI career half-century.

The Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan partnership provided India with a steady start despite the sudden rain interruption. Before the interruption, Rohit was on 25 and Shikhar on 20. After play resumed, Rohit quickly reached the half-century mark. The duo also scored on Sunday the second 50-plus opening stand for India against Pakistan in the last 11 ODIs. The duo had also scored the first 50 plus stand at the same venue four years ago.

This was India’s first ODI match against Pakistan since the 2015 World Cup which the Indian team won by 76 runs. While Pakistan hold a 2-1 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, statistically India have won 10 out of the 11 matches against their arch rivals across the World Cup and World T20 tournaments between the two sides.