ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Eng Vs Ban: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 31 May 2017 15:32 IST

England begin their campaign in ICC Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval, London.

England start their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday. © AFP

England are the outside favourites to make a mark on the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and will begin their campaign against Bangladesh, who will be hard-pressed to create some waves.

When will England vs Bangladesh ODI be played?

The England vs Bangladesh ODI will be played on June 1.

Where will England vs Bangladesh ODI be played?

The England vs Bangladesh ODI will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

How do I watch the England vs Bangladesh ODI live?

The England vs Bangladesh ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD 3.

What time does the live coverage of the England vs Bangladesh ODI start?

The live broadcast of the England vs Bangladesh ODI will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the England vs Bangladesh ODI online?

The England vs Bangladesh ODI will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • England will play Bangladesh in the opener
  • England had lost in the final of the last edition
  • England are hosting the tournament
