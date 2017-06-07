ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

India would be aiming at sealing off a semi-final berth vs Sri Lanka.

Defending champions India will be aiming to reserve their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy when they take on a hesitant Sri Lanka in their second Group B encounter on Wednesday. India already have a win over Pakistan while Sri Lanka went down to South Africa in their opening game. A win here would ensure that India are in the semi-finals.

When will India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match will be played on June 8.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match live?

The India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com