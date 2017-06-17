ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly Heckled By Pakistan Fans

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was heckled by the Pakistani fans just after their team entered the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, beating England by eight wickets at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Pakistan fans were seen forming a huddle around the former India captain's car outside the stadium and waving Pakistan's flag in celebration. The fans were also chanting 'Pakistan, Pakistan' in front of Ganguly's car.

In reply, Ganguly politely waved at the fans, greeted them with smile and drove away.

Chasing a below-par 212, Pakistan rode on a brilliant 118-run opening stand between Azhar Ali (76) and Fakhar Zaman (57) before Babar Azam (38 not out) and Ali helped the team with a 55-run second-wicket stand to set their date with the winner of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh.

In the other semi-final, India defeated Bangladesh to set up a final clash against Pakistan at the Kennington Oval in Birmingham on Sunday.

The last time India and Pakistan faced in a final was exactly 10 years ago in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup.

After 10 long years, the stage is set for another blockbuster.

The Sunday's showdown will also be the fourth occasion when the Asian giants face each other in the knockout stages of an ICC tournament.

Virat Kohli-led India entered the tournament with a 1-2 record against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, but their opening win against the Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan levelled at 2-2.

India and Pakistan haven't played a bilateral series since 2012-13 due to political tensions between the two countries.