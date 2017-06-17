 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Ravichandran Ashwin Hurts His Knee During Practice Session

Updated: 17 June 2017 18:17 IST

However, it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, Ashwin was seen bowling in the nets without any trouble.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Ravichandran Ashwin Hurts His Knee During Practice Session
Ashwin, while taking a catch, fell with his whole weight on his right knee © AFP

India survived a major blow ahead of final clash vs Pakistan when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hurt his right knee during the fielding session on Saturday. However, it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, Ashwin was seen bowling in the nets without any trouble. Ashwin, skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were going through their customary fielding drills when the tweaker got hurt.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving catches and Ashwin, while taking one, fell with his whole weight on his right knee.

Ashwin was seen in considerable pain and had to cut short his fielding practice.

Just after Ashwin hurt his knee, team physio Patrick Farhart rushed to him and applied ice pack on his right knee.

After around half an hour, Ashwin was seen back to bowling in the nets wearing a knee cap. He had an extended session and didn't look in much discomfort.

Chief coach Anil Kumble was also seen guiding Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who were bowling deliveries in the blockhole.

Kumble kept a black marker just outside the crease and the two pacers were told to hit spot. Whenever Hardik pitched it in the right area, Kumble was seen applauding his effort.

 

(With PTI inputs)

 

Topics : India Pakistan Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India to face Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final
  • India crushed Bangladesh by 9 wickets
  • Virat Kohli scored 96 not out vs Bangladesh
Related Articles
Champions Trophy 2017: Clamour For Ravichandran Ashwin as Virat Kohli Faces Toughest Test Yet
Champions Trophy 2017: Clamour For Ravichandran Ashwin as Virat Kohli Faces Toughest Test Yet
ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Explains What India Need To Do To Beat South Africa In Crucial Clash
ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Explains What India Need To Do To Beat South Africa In Crucial Clash
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin Understands Team Selection Demands, Says Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin Understands Team Selection Demands, Says Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.