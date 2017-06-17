ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Ravichandran Ashwin Hurts His Knee During Practice Session

Ashwin, while taking a catch, fell with his whole weight on his right knee

India survived a major blow ahead of final clash vs Pakistan when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hurt his right knee during the fielding session on Saturday. However, it might not be very serious as after a 30-minute break, Ashwin was seen bowling in the nets without any trouble. Ashwin, skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were going through their customary fielding drills when the tweaker got hurt.

Fielding coach R Sridhar was seen giving catches and Ashwin, while taking one, fell with his whole weight on his right knee.

Ashwin was seen in considerable pain and had to cut short his fielding practice.

Just after Ashwin hurt his knee, team physio Patrick Farhart rushed to him and applied ice pack on his right knee.

After around half an hour, Ashwin was seen back to bowling in the nets wearing a knee cap. He had an extended session and didn't look in much discomfort.

Chief coach Anil Kumble was also seen guiding Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who were bowling deliveries in the blockhole.

Kumble kept a black marker just outside the crease and the two pacers were told to hit spot. Whenever Hardik pitched it in the right area, Kumble was seen applauding his effort.

