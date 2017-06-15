ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Vs Pakistan Final? Fans Already Predicting One

Pakistan registered an emphatic eight-wicket victory against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Wednesday to seal their first-ever final in the tournament's history. Pakistan bowled and fielded tightly to restrict the hosts to a paltry total of 211 all out and the lowest-ranked team in the tournament knocked off the chase in style with a massive 12.5 overs to spare. It was a major disappointment for England, who won all three group matches in their bid to claim a first global 50-over title and had beaten Pakistan in 12 of their last 14 one-day internationals.

As soon as Pakistan defeated tournament favourites, fans started predicting India vs Pakistan final at The oval on Sunday. Though, India is yet to play Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday and they need to beat them to enter the finals.

Meanwhile in Pakistan- Abhi toh naya TV laaye the phir todo bethke isse Sunday ko. ??#IndVsPak — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) June 14, 2017

Pic1:Indian cricket fans during normal days.

Pic2: Indian cricket fans during #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/H1Bpbvkcva — Arvind Mishra (@gr8arvind) June 14, 2017

Without any doubt, Kohli's men are overwhelming favourites on a fresh pitch at Edgbaston but not to forget, the tournament has been full of upsets, be it Pakistan defeating South Africa or Mashrafe Mortaza's side chasing down 266 at Sophia Gardens last Friday, which ultimately booked their semi-final place.

India will have to be careful against the subcontinent opponents.

Defending champions India kick started their campaign by beating Pakistan hands down. A great batting performance from the top order, combined with some good bowling gave India an easy 124-run victory (DLS method) over traditional rivals. India scored 319 for 3 in their rain-truncated 48 overs and then dismissed Pakistan to 164 off 33.4 overs as the latter chased revised Duckworth-Lewis total of 289 off 41 overs.