ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Outclass South Africa By 8 Wickets To Book Semi-Final Berth

India defeated South Africa by eight wickets to march into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday. Chasing 192, Indian batsmen started off cautiously and lost Rohit Sharma in the sixth over itself. But, opener Shikhar Dhawan along with skipper Virat Kohli not only revived India's chase but stitched together a match-winning partnership of 128 runs. Dhawan departed for 78, while Kohli remained not-out on 76 to take the team through with 12 overs to spare. In all likelihood, India is expected to top the Group B, which means they will meet Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance complemented by fantastic fielding effort saw defending champions India skittle out South Africa for a paltry 191 in a do-or-die match of the ICC Champions Trophy, here today. The Proteas lived up to their 'perennial chokers' tag with another embarrassing batting collapse after openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock put on 76 runs.

World's No 1 team lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs after being comfortably placed at 116 for one at one stage to be bundled out in 44.3 overs.

Two run-outs of skipper AB de Villiers (16) and David Miller (1) within a space of six deliveries started the slide from which South Africa could never recover with almost all the Indian bowlers becoming successful in choking up the runs. India bowled an astounding 141 dot balls which is equivalent to 23.3 maiden overs out of the 44.3 overs that South Africa batted.

India took control of the match in the second Powerplay (between overs 11-40) in which South Africa managed only 143 runs losing six wickets in the process.

After a poor match against Sri Lanka, Ravindra Jadeja (1/39 in 10 overs) was at his accurate best stifling the runs in those middle overs in tandem with comeback man Ravichandran Ashwin (1/43 in 9 overs).

Jasprit Bumrah (2/28 in 8 overs) was on target with his blockhole deliveries and cleverly mixed short balls that did the trick.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/22 in 7.3 overs) was on hat-trick as he polished off the tail but also maintained a brilliant channel outside the off-stump making life difficult for the top-order batsmen.

Even Hardik Pandya (1/52 in 10 overs) gave a much better account of himself bowling as many as 29 dot balls and in process got Faf du Plessis (36), who dragged one back onto his stumps.

Ashwin and Jadeja may not have got too many wickets but removed openers Amla (35) and De Kock (53, 72 balls) later to create inroads.

