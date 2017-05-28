 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Beat New Zealand By 45 Runs Via D/L Method In Warm-Up Tie

Updated: 28 May 2017 22:02 IST

The defending champions scored 129 for 3 in 26 overs in pursuit of 190 when rain stopped play. India needed to score 84 after 26 overs and were ahead of target.

India beat NZ in the opening warm-up game of the Champions Trophy by 45 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method. © AFP

London: India beat New Zealand in the opening warm-up game of the Champions Trophy by 45 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Skipper Virat Kohli looked in good form having already reached an unbeaten 52 in company of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (17 batting).

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (40, 59 balls) also got some much needed batting practice while Ajinkya Rahane (7) and Dinesh Karthik (0) couldn't make much use of the opportunity.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami got three wickets apiece to bundle out the Kiwis for 189 in 38.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also got their names in the wicket-takers list.

Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan scored 49 runs
  • Mohammed Shami claimed 3 wickets
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3 wickets
