 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya's Six Vs Bangladesh Will Remind You Of MS Dhoni

Updated: 31 May 2017 12:40 IST

Hardik Pandya is rapidly taking over the bowling all-rounder's role in Team India

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya's Six Vs Bangladesh Will Remind You Of MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya took Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners and smashed 80 off 54 balls © ICC Champions Trophy

India's new sensation Hardik Pandya is stealing the limelight these days. Carrying his Indian Premier League (IPL) form to the ICC Champions Trophy, Pandya slammed 80 off 54 balls against Bangladesh in the warm-up tie at Kennington Oval on Tuesday. He scored 250 runs in 17 matches of the slam-bang IPL format for his franchise, Mumbai Indians, and was instrumental in helping his team lift the coveted title. With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli deciding to take a little break from batting and Yuvraj Singh not coming out to bat, the onus was on younger players to score runs against a relatively weaker side, Bangladesh.

With Dinesh Karthik, Pandya took sent opposition bowlers on a leather hunt and hit 6 fours and 4 huge sixes in his knock.

Pandya signed off India's innings with a six and that maximum will definitely remind you of Dhoni.

India have performed exceptionally well in the two warm-up matches and Men in Blue have got a perfect start before the all-important game against Pakistan on June 4. Pandya is confident to do well and says that he is ready to give his best against the arch-rivals.

"Will take it as a normal game, won't take unnecessary pressure on ourselves. Will make sure to play best cricket," Pandya told new agency ANI.

Playing in their second warm-up match, defending champions made short work of their sub-continental neighbours, bowling them out for 84 in 23.5 overs at the Oval after piling up a commanding 324 for 7.

Topics : India Hardik Himanshu Pandya Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik Yuvraj Singh
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pandya scored 80 off 54 balls
  • He also bowled 1.5 overs and took a wicket
  • He scored 250 runs in 17 matches of IPL
Related Articles
Champions Trophy 2017: Top All-Rounders To Watch Out For
Champions Trophy 2017: Top All-Rounders To Watch Out For
Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya Acknowledges Rahul Dravid's Contribution In His Rise
Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya Acknowledges Rahul Dravid's Contribution In His Rise
Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Appear In The Kapil Sharma Show
Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Appear In The Kapil Sharma Show
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.