ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hardik Pandya's Six Vs Bangladesh Will Remind You Of MS Dhoni

India's new sensation Hardik Pandya is stealing the limelight these days. Carrying his Indian Premier League (IPL) form to the ICC Champions Trophy, Pandya slammed 80 off 54 balls against Bangladesh in the warm-up tie at Kennington Oval on Tuesday. He scored 250 runs in 17 matches of the slam-bang IPL format for his franchise, Mumbai Indians, and was instrumental in helping his team lift the coveted title. With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli deciding to take a little break from batting and Yuvraj Singh not coming out to bat, the onus was on younger players to score runs against a relatively weaker side, Bangladesh.

With Dinesh Karthik, Pandya took sent opposition bowlers on a leather hunt and hit 6 fours and 4 huge sixes in his knock.

Pandya signed off India's innings with a six and that maximum will definitely remind you of Dhoni.

India have performed exceptionally well in the two warm-up matches and Men in Blue have got a perfect start before the all-important game against Pakistan on June 4. Pandya is confident to do well and says that he is ready to give his best against the arch-rivals.

"Will take it as a normal game, won't take unnecessary pressure on ourselves. Will make sure to play best cricket," Pandya told new agency ANI.

Playing in their second warm-up match, defending champions made short work of their sub-continental neighbours, bowling them out for 84 in 23.5 overs at the Oval after piling up a commanding 324 for 7.