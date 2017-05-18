 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dinesh Karthik Replaces Injured Manish Pandey In Team India Squad

Updated: 18 May 2017 22:16 IST

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday named wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Manish Pandey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in England and Wales from June 1.

Dinesh Karthik replaced Manish Pandey in the Indian squad for Champions Trophy © BCCI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday named wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Manish Pandey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in England and Wales from June 1. As per the BCCI statement, Pandey sustained a left side strain during a practice session. Karthik has had an amazing run with the bat and gloves in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League. The wicket-keeper batsman scored 361 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.10.

Karthik was the part of the victorious Indian team which won the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Pandey, who was not part of the playing XI in the last three ODIs that India played against England, was retained in the squad.

The news has also come as a major blow for Kolkata Knight Riders, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator and are set to face Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

The 15-member squad, led by Virat Kohli, sees the return of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, while no new faces were introduced as the rest of the team is largely what it was for the last ODI series played by India, against England in January 2017.

Rohit, after recovering from a thigh injury that he sustained during the Test series against England last year, replaced opener KL Rahul, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4 in Edgbaston.

Team India will go into the tournament as the defending champions.

