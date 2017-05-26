 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Angry Virat Kohli's Response to Question on India-Pakistan Cricket

Updated: 26 May 2017 10:19 IST

India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4. Kohli said that his sole ambition is to win matches for India.

Virat Kohli was frank and replied in great detail during the press conference. © NDTV

Virat Kohli's press conference in Mumbai before Team India departed for the Champions Trophy was full of interesting quotes. The Indian cricket captain answered a wide variety of questions, offering an insight into the team's mindset ahead of its title defense in England. The 28-year-old speaks his mind during media interactions and doesn't hold back when he feels the need to make a point.

The Wednesday presser was no different. Kohli was frank and replied in great detail. However, one question in particular irked the Delhi batsman.

"Will it be a good choice to play a match against Pakistan keeping the present scenario in mind," asked one of the reporters.

"What do you think about it?" Kohli shot back.

"We want to know your opinion on it," the reported insisted.

"It doesn't really matter what I think as you have already made an opinion," said an annoyed Kohli before moving on to the next question

India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

The tournament begins on June 1.

India have two practice matches to play ahead of the tournament proper, against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

