ICC Champions Trophy 2017: All-Out Aggression May Not Work In English Conditions, Says Kedar Jadhav

Updated: 29 May 2017 20:31 IST

Featuring in his first ICC event, Kedav Jadhav is excited but aware that his all-out aggressive game may not work in such conditions.

Kedar Jadhav is featuring in his first ICC event. © AFP

Kedar Jadhav is very excited to be featuring in the Champions Trophy, his first ICC event, but is aware that his aggressive approach may not work in the English conditions. Though he didn't get to play in Sunday's warm-up game against New Zealand, he learnt from it. "I could see the batsmen working hard for every run and did not look settled with the conditions changing frequently. There was grass on the wicket and the change in weather conditions meant the ball was swinging. If it goes like this (in coming games), you could still be aggressive but technically you have to bat like you are batting in a Test match or Ranji Trophy. Leave the good balls and score at every opportunity that you get," Jadhav said ahead of India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh.

India won the first warm-up comfortably, beating New Zealand by 45 runs via the D/L Method in a rain-curtailed match. 

Jadhav said that he has tightened up his game to counter the conditions. "In the nets, I am trying to play as close to the body as I can," he said.

He added that the team's preparation has been good. "It is my first ICC trophy, I am more excited than others. It is a great feeling to playing in a tournament like that," who joined the team late due to visa issue. "The preparation so far has been satisfying. Hopefully, I will get to bat in the warm-up tomorrow and then we have three four days to acclimatize in Birmingham."

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Kedar Mahadav Jadhav ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • India play Bangladesh on Tuesday in a warm-up match
  • They won the first warm-up tie against New Zealand
  • India start their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4
