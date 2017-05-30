ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ajinkya Rahane Flops Again, Twitteratti Warns The Batsman Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

After a dismal show in the opening warm-up match against New Zealand, Ajinkya Rahane let another opportunity go by him as he was dismissed for a paltry 11 by Mustafizur Rahman in the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Rahane, while playing a drive, failed to connect, got an inside edge and the ball rattled his stumps.

With India's opening game of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan just a few days away, Rahane's lacklustre show has put a question mark over his inclusion in the playing eleven for the high-octane clash, scheduled for June 4.

India, after being put in to bat in the second warm-up at the Kennington Oval, didn't have a good start. Bangladesh pacer Rubel Husain responded immediately as he sent Rohit Sharma (1) back to the pavilion in the second over with just 3 runs on the board.

Ajinkya Rahane joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. The right-hander started his innings with a classy boundary off Mushfiqur Rahman down the ground. But, his stay didn't last long as Mustafizur sent him packing soon.

Just after Rahane's dismissal, fans, on social media platform Twitter, showed their outburst on his poor show.

Rahane with another failure in warm-up.. whatever the tiniest chance of him getting place in playing XI for #CT17 was, is surely gone now. ?? — Yash (@meraJunoon_) May 30, 2017

Rahane is done hacking at a widish one. Thick inside edge onto the stumps. #IndvBan #CT17 — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) May 30, 2017

Ajinkya Rahane should either return home now or play some county cricket like ChePu. No point warming bench. — P?akash $inha ????(@Predicto_Praky) May 30, 2017

Top order for India looks so weak with Rahane, Rohit and Shikhar all playing below average in warmup matches. #CT17 — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) May 30, 2017

Mustafizur is the most important asset of the Bangladesh team. Top bowling! Rahane fails again. #IndvBan — Jaanvi ?? (@ThatCricketGirl) May 30, 2017

Rahane will have no one to blame if he's left out of the starting XI on Sunday. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) May 30, 2017

Rahane loves to waste his chances From Virat to Selectors all want him to succeed ?? — Amit Bhilwade (@ab619cricket) May 30, 2017

This is what happens when you select players ignoring their current form. #rahane #IndvBan — Vardaan (@vardaan2012) May 30, 2017

One more chance for Rahane today and same story. Even my legend husband Stuart Binny would have performed if given so many chances. #IndvBan — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) May 30, 2017

Dinesh Karthik, who replaced injured Manish Pandey in the squad for the mega tournament, made a strong case for a middle-order slot with a stylish 94 off 77 balls to propel India to a formidable 324 for 7 against Bangladesh.