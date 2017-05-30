 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ajinkya Rahane Flops Again, Twitteratti Warns The Batsman Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Updated: 30 May 2017 22:39 IST

After a dismal show in the opening warm-up match against New Zealand, Rahane let another opportunity go by him as he was dismissed for a paltry 11 against Bangladesh.

Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a paltry 11 by Mustafizur Rahman. © AFP

After a dismal show in the opening warm-up match against New Zealand, Ajinkya Rahane let another opportunity go by him as he was dismissed for a paltry 11 by Mustafizur Rahman in the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Rahane, while playing a drive, failed to connect, got an inside edge and the ball rattled his stumps.

With India's opening game of the Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Pakistan just a few days away, Rahane's lacklustre show has put a question mark over his inclusion in the playing eleven for the high-octane clash, scheduled for June 4.

India, after being put in to bat in the second warm-up at the Kennington Oval, didn't have a good start. Bangladesh pacer Rubel Husain responded immediately as he sent Rohit Sharma (1) back to the pavilion in the second over with just 3 runs on the board.

Ajinkya Rahane joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. The right-hander started his innings with a classy boundary off Mushfiqur Rahman down the ground. But, his stay didn't last long as Mustafizur sent him packing soon.

Just after Rahane's dismissal, fans, on social media platform Twitter, showed their outburst on his poor show.

Dinesh Karthik, who replaced injured Manish Pandey in the squad for the mega tournament, made a strong case for a middle-order slot with a stylish 94 off 77 balls to propel India to a formidable 324 for 7 against Bangladesh.

Topics : India Bangladesh Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Mustafizur Rahman ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
  • Ajinkya Rahane scored just 11 runs
  • Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman
  • India defeated Bangaldesh by 240 runs
