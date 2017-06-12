How Virat Kohli's 'Freedom To Express' Formula Helped Jasprit Bumrah

With the ability to bowl yorkers at will during slog overs, young sensation Jasprit Bumrah is Virat Kohli's 'go to man' at the death. After his stunning performances in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Gujarat lad has taken the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 by storm. Bumrah, who is on his first tour of England, scalped two wickets for 28 runs in eight overs in India's thumping eight-wicket win over South Africa to enter the semi-finals of the mega tournament.

After a spectacular show, Bumrah said he has done enough to gain confidence of his skipper Kohli, who in turn has given him freedom to express himself.

"It feels good that the captain has so much of confidence in you that he gives you freedom to do whatever you want. When this happens, a youngster like me can express himself and show what he is capable of," man-of-the-match Bumrah said after the team's win against South Africa.

"You know, we don't focus on these things. You can't just be labelled as 'death bowler' or a swing bowler (in case of Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Whenever you are given the ball, you have to contribute. You bowl according to situations - whether at the death or at the beginning. The aim is to stick to a plan and execute it," Bumrah said.

India's new 'King of Death' Bumrah said he has been picking Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kohli's brains.

"I take inputs from our senior bowlers who have played a lot in these conditions. Our coach (Anil Kumble), Mahi Bhai, Virat gives us tips on what are the conditions, discuss plans. It's of great help," Bumrah said.

Like his senior Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah also agreed that there is no swing available for bowlers on tracks which are hard and good for batting.

"I don't know as this is my first visit to England. I have not played here earlier but whatever I heard the ball swings here quite a lot. But so far there has not been any swing available. Bowlers have to adapt all the time. We focus on other options - to contain the batters."

"The conditions were favouring the batsmen and wickets are also stable. You can't bowl full and try to swing the ball. You have to contain the batsman and it worked in our favour. So even if I don't get wickets, somebody else will get wickets. That was the basic plan, to bowl good, hard lengths," he said.

In the semi-finals, India will meet Bangladesh on June 15.

