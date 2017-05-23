Harbhajan Singh Backs Zaheer Khans As Team India's Bowling Coach

Harbhajan believes that Zaheer is the best man to become the bowling coach for Virat Kohli and boys.

Harbhajan believes that Zaheer is the best man to become the bowling coach for Virat Kohli and boys. ©

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday backed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan for the role of Team India's new bowling coach. The India off-spinner believes that Zaheer is the best man to become the bowling coach for Virat Kohli and boys. Harbhajan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to air his opinion in favour of his former team-mate, who is also the captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "@ImZaheer would be the best option for Indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella", Harbhajan tweeted.

@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 23, 2017

Team India's coaching staff consists of a head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Sanjay Bangar. The place for a bowling coach is still vacant. Zaheer was leading DD in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2017. The former India pacer claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches in the cash-rich league. Zaheer led India's bowling attack in Team India’s ICC World Cup victory in 2011. Nicknamed Zak, Zaheer, who retired from international cricket in October 2015, played 92 Tests and 200 ODI matches for India. He has 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets to his name.