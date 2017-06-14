England vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Hosts Start Favorites at Cardiff

When the experts had settled down to try and figure out which would be the sides in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, two teams would not have been listed in their estimates. They would be anticipating hosts England, defending champions India, World No. 1 South Africa and the resurgent Australia as the last-four contestants. As it turns out, they are only half right. We have Pakistan and Bangladesh to thank for that. Pakistan began with a massive loss to India, and things began looking bleak immediately. As always, the Pakistani team and fans invested too much into the India match and were left struggling after that. (Live Scorecard)

But the rain, which had played havoc with the league encounters, came to their aid as they snatched a Duckworth-Lewis aided win over South Africa. Then they escaped with a victory when Sri Lanka dropped the trophy, not once but several times, and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, in company with left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, took Pakistan to the semi-finals.

Pakistan were ranked 8th and last in the field. Those numbers are now out of the window.

But they did their best to lose to Sri Lanka, and for a while it was a contest between who was worse.

England will give them no such quarter.