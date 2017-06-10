England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: England Get First Breakthrough, Warner Departs

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh hurt their chances of making the last four. Australia had to share points with both their previous opponents and now face a bizarre situation where they could be out of the tournament without playing a full game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy Live Updates between England vs Australia straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham

15:48 IST: Bowling change for England. Ben Stokes comes into the attack. Can he get another success for England?

15:45 IST: FOUR! Another one from Finch. It was from the middle of the bat. Overpitched delivery from Plunkett and Finch plays a perfect on-drive. Australia 67/1 in 11 overs

15:43 IST: FOUR! Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. Aaron Finch sends him straight down the ground for a boundary. Australia 62/1 in 10.3 overs.

15:41 IST: Excellent over from Mark Wood. Just 1 run off his over. Australia 56/1 in 10 overs.

15:37 IST: 10 runs off Jake Ball's over. Australia 55/1 in 9 overs.

15:33 IST: Steve Smith is the new man at the crease.

15:31 IST: WICKET! Mark Wood strikes, David Warner departs for 21. Australia 40/1 in 7.2 overs

WICKET! Mark Wood finds the outside edge and @davidwarner31 feathers it through to Buttler! Breakthrough in the 8th, Aus 40/1 #ENGvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/8eeQFKPjd2 — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2017

15:28 IST: FOUR! David Warner is in attacking mode now. This was pretty aggressive. He goes on backfoot and slaps the ball over mid-wicket region. One bounce and boundary.

15:23 IST: FOUR! David Warner uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides Mark Wood towards fine leg. Australia 31/0 in 6 overs.

15:19 IST: FOUR! David Warner goes on backfoot and slaps the ball towards deep mid wicket. That's his favourite area. Australia 23/0 in 4.4 overs.

15:17 IST: 6 runs off Mark Wood's over. Australia 17/0 in 4 overs.

15:13 IST: FOUR! David Warner joins the party. He welcomes Mark Wood with a superb boundary towards deep mid wicket. Australia 15/0 in 3.1 overs.

15:12 IST: 10 runs off Jake Ball's over. Australia 11/0 in 3 overs.

15:10 IST: FOUR! Finch sends Jake Ball towards deep mid wicket for another boundary. Australia 10/0 in 2.4 overs.

15:09 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Jake Ball starts his second over. Finch welcomes the pacer with a boundary towards long on. Australia 5/0 in 2.2 overs.

15:08 IST: Just 1 run off Mark Wood's over. Australia 1/0 in 2 overs.

15:07 IST: Aaron Finch off the mark. He plays this towards cover. He will get a single.

15:06 IST: Mark Wood shares the ball from the other end.

15:04 IST: Maiden over from Jake Ball. Excellent start from England. Australia 0/0 in 1 over.

15:01 IST: Jake Ball to start the proceedings. Here we go..

15:00 IST: England team are in a huddle. Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are making their way to the middle.

14:56 IST: Here comes the teams for national anthems. Mascots are alongside them. Which team are you supporting today?

14:35 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

14:33 IST: TOSS: England captain Eoin Morgan wins toss, opts to field against Steve Smith-led Australia at Edgbaston.

14:25 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned for more updates.

14:23 IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between England and Australia at Edgbaston.