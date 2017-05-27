 
Champions Trophy: Worry For Team India As Yuvraj Singh Skips Training Ahead of Warm-up Match

27 May 2017

At the moment, it is not clear whether the Punjab batsman will take the field against the Kiwis on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh is a key component of India's plans at the Champions Trophy. © AFP

The Indian cricket team was given a major scare on Saturday ahead of its opening ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match against New Zealand after star batsman Yuvraj Singh did not turn up for the net session at Lord's cricket ground. According to reports in the Indian media, the southpaw did not train with his teammates due to an illness. Indian team management believes Yuvraj is likely to recover in a day's time. At the moment, it is not clear whether the Punjab batsman will take the field against the Kiwis on Sunday.

However, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and captain Virat Kohli sweated it out at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of the warm-up match.

Before departing for England, Kohli said that the presence of players like Dhoni and Yuvraj in the squad only added to the team's experience.

"If given freedom, Dhoni and Yuvraj know how to bring their experience into play," he added.

The tournament begins on June 1.

India have two practice matches to play, against New Zealand and Bangladesh, ahead of the tournament proper.

