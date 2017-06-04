Champions Trophy Live: Edgbaston All Set For High-Octane India-Pakistan Clash

Virat Kohli known a thing or two about playing big knocks against Pakistan.

Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian team have brought with themselves a cloud of discontent within the dressing room to English shores, as news of skipper Virat Kohli and a few other senior players not being on the same page with head coach Anil Kumble spread like wildfire. Speculation had been rife ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chose not to automatically extend the tenure of Kumble as head coach, choosing instead to advertise the position on their website on May 25. But Kohli chose to play down the speculation and said that the whole team is focused on defending their Champions Trophy title.

12:40 IST: Leg-spinner Amit Mishra on the India-Pakistan match.

My wishes, love and support to my boys for today's match Ind vs Pak, All the best. Everyone, please continue to bless them.God bless u all???? — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 4, 2017

12:15 IST: BSF jawans in Jammu dance, chant 'India Jeetega' ahead of the India-Pakistan tie.

12:03 IST: Classic moments from India-Pakistan matches through the years. Take a look!

Classic moments in the rivalry between these passionate cricketing nations! Which has been your favourite? ?? https://t.co/9Xon1IDBvk #CT17 pic.twitter.com/XOmGkwKCSO — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017

11:44 IST: Is there anything he can't do?

11:32 IST: WOAH! Captain Kohli takes a stunner in training.

11:29 IST: Sidhu, no longer in the commentary box, has his say on the big contest.

Jahan desh ki saakh ka sawaal hota hai, wahan agar Pakistan se match jeet jaao toh aisa samjho Ganga naha liye,sare paap dhul jate hai:Sidhu pic.twitter.com/xprFr2a6q1 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017

11:27 IST: Everything including divine intervention works during an India-Pakistan match!

Fans in Varanasi perform 'havan' ahead of India-Pakistan match today, offer prayers for India's victory #INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/NIv9hGwZXe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2017

11:00 IST: Post the London Attacks, the Indian team hotel in Birmingham has been locked down for a while. Traffic around the hotel also curbed.

10:55 IST: Former India opener Aakash Chopra is the mood.

10:46 IST: Not just Mohammad Amir, but the Indians will be wary of Wahab Riaz too.

10:37 IST: Opener Shikhar Dhawan was one of the stars of the campaign in the last edition of the tournament.

Final practice done before the game tomorrow. Looking forward to the start of our campaign in the Champions Trophy #CT17 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 3, 2017

10:36 IST: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog as we build up to the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash at Edgbaston.