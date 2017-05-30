 
Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score, Warm-Up Match: India Lose Rohit Sharma Early

Updated: 30 May 2017 15:08 IST

ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: India vs Bangladesh Warm Up match - Virat Kohli will pray that his batsmen get some more game time than the 26 overs they got the other day.

ICC Champions Trophy Live Cricket Score: India vs Bangladesh Warm Up match. © AFP

After missing the first Champions Trophy warm-up game against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma will be aiming to get some batting practice in the second and final tie when India take on Bangladesh before their tournament opener against Pakistan on June 4. Rohit, who led the Mumbai Indians to victory in the Indian Premier League, had batted mid-order in the T20 tournament. So, against Bangladesh, Rohit will be back in his familiar opening position, hoping to get some practice before the start of the tournament. He had missed the first tie due to some personal commitments and arrived late in London. After a convincing 45-run victory against New Zealand in a rain-curtailed opening warm-up match, Virat Kohli will pray that his batsmen get some more game time than the 26 overs they got the other day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy live updates, India vs Bangladesh practice match straight from The Oval.

15:06 IST: WICKET! Rubel Husain gets the breakthrough, Rohit Sharma departs for 1. Excellent delivery from the pacer. The right-hander gets an inside edge and the ball rips through the stumps. Huge celebration by the Bangladesh team. India 3/1 in 1.1 overs.

15:04 IST: Excellent over from Mustafizur. Just 3 runs off the first over. Rohit 1*, Dhawan 2*. India 3/0

15:00 IST: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Mustafizur will open the attack for Bangladesh.

14:55 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

14:32 IST: Bangladesh won the toss and put India in to bat.

