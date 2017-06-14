Champions Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Last 5 Matches

It will be a continental clash when ICC Champions Trophy defending champions, India, take on surprise semi-finalists Bangladesh on Thursday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Bangladesh, over the past few years, have come a long way and have become a competitive ODI team. India, on the other hand, have continued to be giants of the game. In the last few years, India versus Bangladesh games have also become a high-on-emotion sub-continental battle and the drama is plenty.

While India are the favourites going in the semi-final on Thursday, Bangladesh, time and again, have sprung surprises. For Bangladesh, all the recent victories against India have come at home and not outside.

Let's take a look at the last five encounters between the two sides, which proved to be a see-saw battle as India and Bangladesh both recorded two wins each and one game ended with no result.

India-Bangladesh Bilateral series, 2015:

June 24, 2015, Mirpur - India won by 77 runs

Put into bat first, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's 75 and MS Dhoni's 69 to register a massive total of 317. In reply, Soumya Sarkar was the highest run-getter for Bangladesh with 40 runs as Suresh Raina took three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 2-35.

June 21, 2015, Mirpur - Bangladesh won by 6 wickets (with 54 balls remaining - Duckworth/Lewis method)

India won the toss and chose to bat first. Yet again only Dhawan (53) and Dhoni (47) were able to show resistance as India were bundled at 200, courtesy of a brilliant bowling spell by Mustafizur Rahman, where he took 6 wickets. In reply, Bangladesh easily reached the total with help of a 51-run knock by Shakib Al Hasan.

June 18, 2015, Mirpur - Bangladesh won by 79 runs

Choosing to bat first, Tamim Iqbal (60) and Soumya Sarkar (54) gave a solid start to Bangladesh and a 51-run contribution from Shakib helped Bangladesh put on board a formidable 307 runs. In reply only Rohit Sharma (63) was up to the task and despite a 40-run knock by Suresh Raina, India was all out at 225. Mustafizur Rahman yet again shone with the ball taking a 5-wicket haul.

March 19, 2015 (ICC World Cup), Melbourne Cricket Ground - India won by 109 runs

Batting first, Rohit Sharma smashed a classy 137 to drive India to a big score of 302 in Melbourne, with Taskin Ahmed picking up 3 wickets. In reply to that, none of the Bangladeshi batsmen could score beyond 35 and got bundled for a mere 193 runs.

June 19, 2014, Mirpur - No result

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, India had a disastrous start with both openers - Robin Uthappa and Ajinkya Rahane - getting out cheaply. With rain a constant issue, India managed 119 in 34.2 overs before the match was washed out.

Considering these last five games, India and Bangladesh are very evenly matched in ODIs. While Tamim, Shakib and Mustafizur can be considered the crucial men from Bangladesh, Ashwin can come in handy for India considering his record against Bangladesh.

Also, Shikhar Dhawan has a good record against the Bangla Tigers and he's currently on a rampage in England.

Bangladesh are in the semi-finals of an ICC tournament for the first time while India are quite a regular feature. It will be interesting to see what part experience plays on Thursday.