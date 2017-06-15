 
Champions Trophy 2017: India Outclass Bangladesh To Set Up Grand Finale vs Pakistan

Updated: 15 June 2017 21:57 IST

India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to set up a mouthwatering ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan, to be held on Sunday.

Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate after India's convincing win over Bangladesh © AFP

A batting masterclass from Rohit Sharma (123 not out) and Virat Kohli (96 not out) helped India outclass Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday. The Men in Blue will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

The defending champions, set a target of 265 to win by Bangladesh, chased down the target in 40.1 overs as Bangladesh bowlers were completely outgunned by the all-star Indian batting line-up.

Topics : India Bangladesh Pakistan Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in semi-final 2
  • Rohit and Kohli stitched an unbeaten 178-run stand
  • India will face Pakistan in the final on Sunday
