Champions Trophy 2017: India Outclass Bangladesh To Set Up Grand Finale vs Pakistan

Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate after India's convincing win over Bangladesh © AFP
A batting masterclass from Rohit Sharma (123 not out) and Virat Kohli (96 not out) helped India outclass Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday. The Men in Blue will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday.
The defending champions, set a target of 265 to win by Bangladesh, chased down the target in 40.1 overs as Bangladesh bowlers were completely outgunned by the all-star Indian batting line-up.
Topics : India Bangladesh Pakistan Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
