Champions Trophy 2017: Zainab Abbas, A Pakistani Journalist, 'Casts Spell' on Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Updated: 10 June 2017 10:55 IST

Zainab, who works as a ports anchor and analyst for Dunya News, clicked selfies with Kohli and De Villiers on the sidelines of the tournament. After the two scored ducks, Zainab has become a rage on social media.

Zainab Abbas' selfie with Virat Kohli went viral on social media. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, arguably two of the world's best batsmen, scored ducks in the Champions Trophy in consecutive days. While the South African captain failed to open his account against Pakistan on Wednesday, his Indian counterpart endured a similar fate against Sri Lanka on Thursday. As a result of this, both India and South Africa were stunned by their respective opponents and will now battle it out against one another on Sunday in a do-or-die encounter.

Interestingly, Twitter has a rather amusing theory behind the struggles of the two superstar batsmen. Cricket fans on the social micro-blogging site noticed a little trend, which suggested that a selfie with Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas was the reason behind the duo failing to fire.

Here is Twitteratti had a bit of fun after Kohli and De Villiers scored ducks.

Zainab too saw the funny side of the banter.

Pakistani fans thanked Zainab after their team's win over South Africa and are now egging her on to take selfies with the Sri Lanka players.

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka on Monday at Cardiff for a place in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

Highlights
  • Kohli scored a duck against Sri Lanka
  • AB de Villiers failed to open his account vs Pakistan
  • Zainab Abbas has now become a rage on social media
