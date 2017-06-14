Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh Flaunts 'Superpowers' Ahead Of Semi-Final. Is Bangladesh Watching?

He was a storehouse of talent at the onset, a rare blend of grace and power, but for the better part of his 17-year-career, Yuvraj Singh has been an enigma as well as a paradox in Indian cricket. Standing on the cusp of his 300th ODI, it still remains a difficult task to describe Yuvraj in a nutshell. He is only the fifth Indian cricketer -- after Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid -- to achieve the rare milestone. "He has been an inspiration, a champion on and off the field and you respect him for that," skipper Virat Kohli recently said about the senior-most cricketer in the team.

Kohli will rely on the star left-hander's big match experience as the Men in Blue clash against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Thursday. And a day before the high-profile contest, Kohli and Yuvraj decided to give Bangladesh a little warning.

In a video shot by the Indian captain, Yuvraj can be seen flaunting his 'superpowers' at The Oval. Yuvi uploaded the hilarious video on Instagram.

When u think u have super powers ??! ???? video courtesy @virat.kohli A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Yuvraj won't be prolific like he was in his younger days. You won't find him standing at point like a crouching tiger. With Ravindra Jadeja around, Kohli will rarely turn up to him to roll in some of his effective 'pie chuckers'.

But he will be present somewhere around - like strikers in a game of football - who will not do anything for 85 minutes but will do the needful in the 88th or 89th.

Yuvraj has that caliber and that is why he made a comeback to ODIs after nearly four years. It's time to doff that hat as he steps in for his 300th outing.

(With inputs from PTI)