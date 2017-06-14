 
Champions Trophy 2017: Watch Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan Show Footwork Of A Different Kind

Updated: 14 June 2017 18:55 IST

India started their ICC Champions Trophy by easing past Pakistan with a 124-run victory.

Shikhar Dhawan is the currently the leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy 2017 © AFP

India are all set to take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston on June 15. With just few hours to go for the all-important semis, the team, it seems, are under no pressure going into the game. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, who make a good pair when it comes to sharing light moments, both on and off-field, once again shows that they are a relaxed pair. A video shows them dancing during a practice session in Birmingham, with Yuvraj Singh in tow.

 

In the minute-long video shot by ANI, Dhawan and Yuvraj are seen initiating the moves and then the India skipper joins in and adds his moves to the groove.

Kohli, who is known to have good dancing skills, doesn't let go of any moment where he can showcase them.

Prior to this, Dhawan had also uploaded a video of Kohli and himself dancing to the tunes of a Punjabi song in the team bus before their first practice match.

 

India started their Champions Trophy by easing past Pakistan in a 124-run victory. However, they lost the second match to Sri Lanka by seven wickets. With the Indian batsmen in red hot form and ably supported by their pacers, the Men in Blue are certainly relaxed before the big ICC clash.

Highlights
  • India will play Bangladesh on June 15
  • The match will be played at Edgbaston
  • India entered the semis with four points
