Champions Trophy: 'Used' Pakistan Pacer Wahab Riaz Put Up For Sale On eBay

Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz pulled up injured in his ninth over against India last Sunday. © Twitter

Pakistan stunned title favourites and hosts England by eight wickets to enter their maiden Champions Trophy final on Wednesday as they continued their sensational run in the tournament.

Pakistani bowlers produced another professional performance to restrict the formidable England batting line-up to 211 after skipper Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bowl on a used surface. The star with the ball was once again pacer Hasan Ali, who ended up with a three wicket-haul for the third time in as many games.

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz who is missing out on his team's dream run in the ODI tournament due to injury has to deal with another ignominy.

Well, fitness is not the only thing he has to deal with. After all, the left-arm pacer was put on sale on the e-commerce website eBay recently.