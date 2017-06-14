Champions Trophy 2017, Semi-Final 2, India vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Defending champions India would be looking to put it past surprise semi-finalists Bangladesh and sail into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. While the form book overwhelmingly favours India, they would be careful about not slipping on a potential banana skin.



When will the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match be played?



The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be played on June 15.



Where will India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match be played?



The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match live?



The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National



What time does the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match start?



The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).



Where can I follow the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match online?



The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.