Champions Trophy 2017, Semi-Final 2, India vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 14 June 2017 15:10 IST

How to Watch Live Cricket Score of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-finals. Read all about live coverage and match action from Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 15, 2017.

Defending champions India play Bangladesh for a place in the Champions Trophy final. © AFP

Defending champions India would be looking to put it past surprise semi-finalists Bangladesh and sail into the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. While the form book overwhelmingly favours India, they would be careful about not slipping on a potential banana skin.
 
When will the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match be played?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be played on June 15.
 
Where will India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match be played?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I watch the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match live?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD National
 
What time does the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match start?
 
The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will start at 9.30 am GMT (3 pm IST).
 
Where can I follow the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match online?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy semi-final 2 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

