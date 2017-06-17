Champions Trophy 2017: Rishi Kapoor Riles Pakistani Fans With Series Of Tweets Ahead of Final

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is often in the news for his Twitter commentary. Kapoor does not hold back and often tweets about topics he is deeply passionate about. On Friday, Kapoor indulged in some cricket banter with the Pakistani fans ahead of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. "Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol!," he tweeted.

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

Pakistani cricket fans were clearly annoyed with Kapoor's remark, with some even abusing him. That prompted Kapoor to post another tweet.

Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

The game that always 'stops two nations' comes again to a third when title-holders India face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at London's Oval ground on Sunday.

Few would dispute that India-Pakistan is now the world game's premier contest -- certainly not the ICC who, by their own admission, now fix the draw at their events to ensure the Asian giants meet in the group phase.

And the question millions of cricket fans around the world, possibly even a billion, are all asking is 'which Pakistan will turn up?'.

(With inputs from AFP)