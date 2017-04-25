 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 01 Jun 17 to 18 Jun 17
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali To Squad

Updated: 25 April 2017 20:53 IST

Pakistan will play arch-rivals and defending champions India in their first Group B match at Birmingham on June 4 followed by matches against South Africa (June 7 in Birmingham) and Sri Lanka (June 12 in Cardiff).

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the Pakistan squad in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. © AFP

Pakistan announced their squad for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in England. Kamran Akmal has been axed from the squad but his younger brother Umar has been recalled to the 15-member team for the One-day international tournament in June. Kamran, who was part of the Pakistan outfit that earlier this month beat the West Indies 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, managed scores of 47, 21 and zero. The four-member selection committee headed by former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq included Umar in the squad after being dropped for the West Indies series following failed fitness tests.

Besides Umar, former captain Azhar Ali has also been recalled to the team after his absence from the Pakistan squad for the West Indies series.

Inzamam said the squad was selected keeping in mind English conditions.

"Ali is making a comeback in the team after looking at his good track record in English conditions, while Umar also returns after considerable improvement in his fitness," said Inzamam.

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the squad after replacing Ali as captain for the West Indies tour.

Group A comprises of hosts England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Kamran Akmal dropped from Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy
  • Umar, Azhar recalled to squad for Champions Trophy
  • Pakistan play India in their first Group B match
