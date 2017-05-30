 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Cricket's Famous Fan Turns His Back On Team Ahead Of India Clash

Updated: 30 May 2017 11:53 IST

Surprisingly, one of Pakistan cricket's biggest fans - Mohammad Bashir, popularly known as 'Chacha Chicago' - too agrees with this assessment. Bashir, who is one of the most well-known faces in the stands, feels there is no competition between the two teams.

Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Cricket's Famous Fan Turns His Back On Team Ahead Of India Clash
Bashir says that he loves India more than Pakistan now. © AFP

The Indian cricket team takes on Pakistan on June 4 in the Champions Trophy in the first meeting between the two sides since the 2015 World Cup in the 50 over format. With immense buzz surrounding the contest, cricket fans across the globe are already making predictions of the possible outcome. The Men in Blue will go in as clear favorites this time, despite Pakistan holding an edge in the head-to-head in the Champions Trophy. Not just Indian fans, but some Pakistani fans too believe that Virat Kohli's side will be too hot to handle on the day.

Surprisingly, one of Pakistan cricket's biggest fans - Mohammad Bashir, popularly known as 'Chacha Chicago' - too agrees with this assessment. Bashir, who is one of the most well-known faces in the stands, feels there is no competition between the two teams.

"Ab koi muqabla nahi raha India Pakistan ka (India-Pakistan match is not the contest it used to be). India bahut aage nikal gaya hain (India are miles ahead of Pakistan)," Bashir told PTI.

Bashir, who has not missed a single Indo-Pak contest in the last six years, won't be present in England for the June 4 encounter.

"Ek side par Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj aur Pakistan mein toh koi bada player hee nahi hain (there is no star player in Pakistan compared to the Indian line-up)," he said.

"What an era it was when the likes of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis would play. Now I don't even know the names of most players. India should have it easy," he added.

Bashir first tasted the flavour of an India-Pakistan match at 2011 World Cup semi-final in Mohali.

"I have not missed a single India-Pakistan contest since attending my first one in Mohali during the 2011 World Cup," he said.

Interestingly, Bashir says that he loves India more than Pakistan now.

"I still love Pakistan but I love India more now. Earlier I wanted Pakistan to win but now it is India. The love that I received during my first trip to Mohali in 2011 was overwhelming.

"I have come to a stage where I end up going to India almost every year and hardly go to Pakistan. I feel much safer in India," the 64-year-old said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Pakistan Cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India are the defending champions at the tournament
  • India are favorites to beat Pakistan
  • India play Pakistan on June 4 in the Champions Trophy
Related Articles
Will Champions Trophy 2017 be The Deciding Factor in MS Dhoni's Future?
Will Champions Trophy 2017 be The Deciding Factor in MS Dhoni's Future?
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail Confident Of Pakistan's Chances Against India
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail Confident Of Pakistan's Chances Against India
No Outcome From PCB Meet; BCCI Unlikely To Pay Compensation
No Outcome From PCB Meet; BCCI Unlikely To Pay Compensation
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.