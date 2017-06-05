 
Champions Trophy 2017: Painful to See Pakistan Being Thrashed by India, Says Imran Khan

Updated: 05 June 2017 11:20 IST

Dismayed by the performance of Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys, legendary Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan described the loss as painful.

Imran Khan hit out at the Pakistan cricket establishment in a series of tweets. © AFP

A sterling batting display from the top order, combined with some good bowling, handed India an easy 124-run victory (DLS method) over Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B opener at Edgbaston on Sunday. India scored 319 for 3 in their rain-truncated 48 overs and then dismissed Pakistan to 164 off 33.4 overs as the latter chased revised Duckworth-Lewis total of 289 off 41 overs. Dismayed by the performance of Sarfraz Ahmed and his boys, legendary Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan described the loss as painful.

Imran, now a politician, also went on to hit out at the Pakistan cricket establishment in a series of tweets.

Barring Azhar Ali (50) no other Pakistani batsman offered any real resistance as Indian captain Virat Kohli was in control of the match.

Kohli was all praise for his team's batting performance and made a special mention of Hardik Pandya's brutal hitting at the end of the innings.

"With the bat and the ball we were right up there, 9 out of 10. In the field we were 6 out of 10. If we tune that up to 8 or 9, we will be a very strong side in the tournament. I think this was a very complete performance starting the tournament," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Highlights
  • India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS)
  • Rohit Sharma top scored for India
  • India are the defending champions at the tournament
