Champions Trophy 2017: Meet the 'Bahubali' Of Team India

Updated: 06 June 2017 13:23 IST

No, it is not one of the big-hitters or the fast bowlers.

The 'Bahubali' in question is not one of the big-hitting batsmen. Nor is it one of the fast bowlers. © AFP

Team India's march in the ICC Champions Trophy is on full tilt as of now, with the big 124-run win over Pakistan in their first match. The players are obviously in high spirits and have a little time for fun and games too. Among those who are in the thick of things on social media is India opener Rohit Sharma, upbeat after his fine knock of 91 in the first game.

Sharma put a video on Instagram, with the caption "Always fun when you are with the Bahubali of #TeamIndia".

 

It is, in fact, Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoraver, who is quite the hit with Team India.

Dhawan too posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "Rohit bribing Zoraver to be with him..."

 

Rohit bribing Zoraver to be with him @rohitsharma45 ..

Sharma and Dhawan (68) were engaged in an important opening partnership of 136 runs, which also was instrumental in blunting the sharp Pakistani fast bowling attack.

The picture and video were taken as the Indian team returned to London from Birmingham on Monday, after their win over Pakistan on Sunday.

India next take on Sri Lanka in their second Group B at the Kennington Oval on Thursday, June 8, followed by the match with South Africa on June 11, also at the same venue.

