Champions Trophy 2017: Injured KL Rahul Set To Miss Tournament

India opener KL Rahul, who is not playing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has all but ruled himself out of the Champions Trophy as well after suffering a shoulder injury during the recent Border-Gavaskar series. The 25-year-old underwent surgery on his left shoulder in England last week and the doctor advised him it might take two-three months to recover. Thus, it's unlikely the elegant right-handed batsman will recover in time for the Champions Trophy starting June 1 in the UK.

"I will just have to wait and see but the chances are very, very slim," Rahul was quoted as saying by the Times of India. "I couldn't get into a few positions because my shoulder kept dislocating. That's why I couldn't play a lot of shots, had to restrict myself. I played with a lot of medication and taping. Surgery was to fix it on the inside."

Rahul suffered the shoulder injury during the first Test against Australia in Pune in late February, but played through the series despite the pain. He finished the series as India's second-highest run-getter, with 393 runs at 65.50 including six fifties in seven innings, behind Cheteshwar Pujara (405). India won the series 2-1.

Rahul, who has played just six ODIs for India, participated in all the three one-day matches against England at home in January and is disappointed with the prospect of missing out on further action.

"The doctor said it will take two-three months (to recover). Each body is different, so you don't know how it recovers. For now, it is two to three weeks of relaxing and after that, I will start physiotherapy. My rehab will start from there," said Rahul.

The question now is who will be Rahul's replacement.

Defending champions India are placed in Group B with arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the eight-team event.

(With inputs from AFP)