 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Virat Kohli's Remarks After Crushing Loss Resonate Across Pakistan

Updated: 19 June 2017 09:50 IST

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

Champions Trophy 2017 Final: Virat Kohli's Remarks After Crushing Loss Resonate Across Pakistan
Virat Kohli had a smile on his face despite the heavy loss against Pakistan. © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's post-match press remarks, after his team's defeat in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, were widely appreciated by Pakistani fans. Kohli was not only thanked by cricket lovers from across the border but also described as a gentleman. The 28-year-old's address after his side's 180-run loss was even praised by the cricketing community.

"I want to congratulate Pakistan, they had an amazing tournament, the way they turned things around, speak volumes for the talent they have. They proved it again, they can upset anyone on their day, disappointing for us but I have a smile on my face because we played well to reach the final," Kohli said.

"When players (Fakhar Zaman) like that get going on their day, it becomes really difficult to stop them because I think 80 percent of his shots were high-risk -- and they were all coming off," said Kohli.

"As a bowler and as a captain when that is happening ... sometimes you have to sit and say 'the guy is good enough on the day to tackle anything'.

"We certainly tried to make them hit in areas that we felt it would be uncomfortable, but we just didn't have anything going our way in that partnership."

Meanwhile, reflecting on India's tournament as a whole, Kohli insisted: "We can (still) be very proud ... and we leave here with our heads held high.

"Credit to everyone for standing up and showing that resilience and reaching the finals -- (but) we were outplayed in all departments.

"In the end ... you have to accept and admire sometimes the skill of the opposition," Kohli added sportingly.

Former cricketers Brendon McCullum and Shane Warne too took to Twitter to appreciate Kohli.

Mohammad Amir removed all of India's top three as Pakistan routed their arch-rivals at The Oval.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

They were eventually dismissed for 158 in reply to Pakistan's 338 for four, which featured Zaman's 114, the left-handed opener's maiden one-day international hundred coming in just his fourth match at this level.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Pakistan The Oval, London ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Virat Kohli
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India were the defending champions at the tournament
  • Virat Kohli failed to fire in the final
  • India were beaten by 180 runs in the final by Pakistan
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Small Margins Can Be Massive In This Game, Says Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Small Margins Can Be Massive In This Game, Says Virat Kohli
Highlights, India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan Upset India By 180 Runs To Clinch Title
Highlights, India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan Upset India By 180 Runs To Clinch Title
India vs Pakistan Highlights, Champions Trophy 2017 Final
India vs Pakistan Highlights, Champions Trophy 2017 Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.