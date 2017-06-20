Dhoni Steps In As Shami Loses Cool Over 'Baap Kaun Hai' Taunt From Pakistani Fan

Pakistani fans were in full voice after their team's comprehensive win over India in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Sarfraz Ahmed's boys, who lost to India by 124 runs (DLS) in the group stage, crushed Virat Kohli's defending champions by 180 runs at The Oval. Passions always run high during India-Pakistan contests, but one fan went a little overboard as the Indian cricketers made their way back to the pavilion. "Akad toot gai hai teri Kohli saari haa, akad toot gai hai," he shouted at the Indian captain, who did not react. However, pacer Mohammed Shami lost his cool when the fan said "Baap kaun hai," multiple times as he walked by.

Shami stopped in his tracks, turned back and moved towards the fan to confront him. However, former Indian captain MS Dhoni stepped in to diffuse the situation and calm Shami down.

Mohammad Amir removed all of India's top three as Pakistan routed their arch-rivals.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

They were eventually dismissed for 158 in reply to Pakistan's 338 for four, which featured Zaman's 114, the left-handed opener's maiden one-day international hundred coming in just his fourth match at this level.