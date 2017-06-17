Champions Trophy 2017 Final, India vs Pakistan: Amir Begins Mind Games With Kohli

The game that always 'stops two nations' comes again to a third when title-holders India face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at London's Oval ground on Sunday. Pakistan are likely to make one change if Mohammad Amir, who missed the semi-final with a back spasm, is fit. Amir will take the place of left-arm quick Rumman Raees, who marked his ODI debut with two wickets. Indian skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli, who is heading the tournament batting averages with a stratospheric 253, will be the prized wicket for Pakistan in the final. And the opposition camp tried to indulge in some mind games ahead of the mega clash.

"The India team relies on Virat Kohli and he will be under pressure because it's his first big tournament final as a captain. There's no doubt that his wicket will give us an advantage," Amir said.

Pakistan will have to worry about more than just Kohli. India's batting line-up boasts the likes of dynamic opening pair of Rohit Sharma, fresh from a hundred against Bangladesh, and Shikhar Dhawan with Yuvraj Singh, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to come in if needed.

"The turnaround has been magnificent," said Kohli of Pakistan's march to the final. "They've beaten sides that looked really strong against them."

But Kohli, understandably confident in his own team added: "I don't know there's much that we need to change.

"If we focus on our skills and our abilities and believe in ourselves, we'll give ourselves a chance to do some good things for the team."

