Champions Trophy 2017: England Pacer Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of Tournament

Updated: 02 June 2017 14:13 IST

England Cricket on Friday confirmed that Chris Woakes suffered a side strain against Bangladesh and will miss the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Chris Woakes has been ruled out of Champions Trophy 2017 due to a side strain. © AFP

It was a bittersweet win for England in their opening ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match against Bangladesh on Thursday. The hosts might have cantered to victory but suffered a double injury blow to star batsman Joe Root, who scored a superb 133 not out, and pacer Chris Woakes. England Cricket on Friday confirmed that Woakes suffered a side strain against Bangladesh and will miss the rest of the tournament. England are still sweating over the fitness of Root, who hobbled through the second half of his career-best innings after tweaking a calf muscle, ahead of their second match on Tuesday against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Root, who added an unbeaten 143 run-stand with captain Eoin Morgan, had described his own injury as "just a bit of cramp" following England's eight-wicket win.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," England Cricket said on their website.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy. An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course."

Besides Root (133 not out off 129), contributions from opener Alex Hales (95 off 86) and captain Eoin Morgan (75 not out off 61) helped England chase down the 306-run target in 47.2 overs. It was the first time that 300 was successfully chased in the tournament history.

England, who came into the tournament at the back of a series win against South Africa, were expected to overhaul the target comfortably at the Kennington Oval.

