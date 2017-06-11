 
Champions Trophy 2017: Clamour For Ravichandran Ashwin as Virat Kohli Faces Toughest Test Yet

Updated: 11 June 2017 11:10 IST

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are unlikely to be dropped should Ashwin make the cut. Hence, one of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav or Kedar Jadhav will have to make way for the Tamil Nadu spinner. This is where Kohli will have to make a bold call.

Ravichandran Ashwin did not play against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli faces the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career as defending champions India take on South Africa in a virtual 'quarter-final' of the ICC Champions Trophy today. Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers". The Men in Blue are likely to make changes to the side that lost to Sri Lanka.

With three left-handers -- Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller -- in the Proteas' line-up, Kohli can't afford to keep Ravichandran Ashwin on the bench. Kohli's leadership acumen and understanding of the current situation will be under scrutiny depending upon the kind of playing XI he opts for the do-or-die contest.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, speaking to NDTV, felt Ashwin must replace Jadhav in the playing XI. According to Chopra, India must play five bowlers, five batsmen and Pandya against AB de Villiers' side. The former opener also added that Kohli should bat first if he wins the toss.

The Indian skipper, however, didn't reveal much ahead of the big game.

"Yeah, as I said there are all kind of possibilities. We definitely have looked at the last game and where we can make a bit of change. We have already discussed those things, and yeah, I am not going to reveal anything now, but everything is possible," Kohli said during the pre-match press conference.

Going into the big clash, captain Kohli said composure will be the key for both the teams in the virtual quarterfinal clash.

(With inputs from PTI)

