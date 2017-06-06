 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Caught Napping, Ganguly and Warne Become Sehwag's Latest Victims

Updated: 06 June 2017 12:52 IST

With several breaks during the India-Pakistan match, Ganguly and Warne probably thought it was a good time to take up nap. Little did they know that these pictures would show up on Twitter a day later thanks to their commentary colleague.

Champions Trophy 2017: Caught Napping, Ganguly and Warne Become Sehwag's Latest Victims
Virender Sehwag is often described as 'Twitter King' by his fans. © Twitter

Virender Sehwag has spiced things up not just in the commentary box but on Twitter too. Known for his wit and sarcasm, the former India opener caught Sourav Ganguly and Australian spin bowling legend Shane Warne off guard on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy encounter. "The future is shaped by one's dreams. These legends still don't waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne," tweeted Sehwag with photos of the duo.

Ganguly and Warne were sleeping between commentary duties at Edgbaston when Sehwag decided to capture the perfect shot.

"Hahahaha! Got me on the rain break legend ?????????," replied Warne.

With several breaks during the India-Pakistan match, Ganguly and Warne probably thought it was a good time to take up nap. Little did they know, that photos of them sleeping would land up on Twitter a day later thanks to their commentary colleague.

India crushed Pakistan by 124 runs in a rain-interrupted match which saw the target revised to 289 in 41 overs. Pakistan's batting order crumbled thanks to India's brilliant bowling attack. Umesh Yadav led the way, returning with figures of 3/30. Ravindra Jadeja (2/43) and Hardik Pandya (2/43) pitched in with two wickets each as Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped with one. For Pakistan, Azhar Ali scored the highest with a half-century.

Topics : India Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket Virender Sehwag Sourav Ganguly Shane Warne
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag had some fun at Ganguly and Warne's expense
  • Ganguly and Warne were sleeping in between commentary duties
  • Sehwag tweeted their photos
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter Hails India's 124-Run Win Against Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitter Hails India's 124-Run Win Against Pakistan
Virender Sehwag Among Contenders For India Coach Amid Row Over Anil Kumble
Virender Sehwag Among Contenders For India Coach Amid Row Over Anil Kumble
ICC Champions Trophy, Ind Vs Pak: Virender Sehwag Can't Wait For June 4, Asks Fans To Reveal Plans
ICC Champions Trophy, Ind Vs Pak: Virender Sehwag Can't Wait For June 4, Asks Fans To Reveal Plans
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.