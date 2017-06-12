Anil Kumble To Stay As Coach For West Indies Series If He Accepts, Says Vinod Rai

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said on Wednesday that Team India Head Coach Anil Kumble will remain at his post for the tour of the West Indies, subject to his acceptance, says the news agency PTI. Kumble was in the centre of a controversy and there were rumours galore that he would not be given an extension after the ICC Champions Trophy, currently underway in England and Wales, as well as about a 'rift' between him and captain Virat Kohli.

According to PTI, CoA head Vinod Rai said that the post would be Kumble's for the West Indies series if he was willing to continue.

Rai insisted that only the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will decide the next head coach.

"Coach selection has been entrusted to the CAC which selected Anil Kumble last year for a one-year contract. Now the process has to be followed. But since the process has been delayed, Kumble, subject to his accepting, will be there for the West Indies tour," Rai told reporters after a meeting of the COA here.

"The CAC is meeting in London to decide upon the road ahead," he added.

India will tour the West Indies for a five-match ODI series starting June 23 followed by a lone Twenty20 match on July 9.

The COA, now a three-member panel after the controversial exit of historian Ramachandra Guha, had a meeting here.

Asked whether coach recruitment could have been handled better by the BCCI, Rai said the matter has been blown out of proportion with reports claiming a rift between captain Virat Kohi and Kumble.

"The fact is that it was a one year contract so a process was followed. I don't know why is this controversy. I have spoken to both of them (Kohli and Kumble)and neither of them have confirmed what has come out," he said.

The CAC -- comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly -- is currently in London and is in touch with both the captain and the coach on the sidelines of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The CAC, which is in favour of retaining Kumble, has sought more time ahead of the BCCI SGM on June 26.

"We have left it to the CAC, they are legends, they know what is best for Indian cricket," said Rai, who also rubbished a report claiming that CAC has asked to be paid for the honorary job.

Most senior BCCI members, including acting BCCI president CK Khanna and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, against the hasty removal of Kumble, the chances of the spin legend getting an extension has increased manifold.

The three-member committee met June 8 at a five-star facility in London and had a nearly two-hour discussion on the issue but then informed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri that they would need more time.

Accordingly, a press release was issued by acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met today and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the Head coach of the Senior India Men team and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time," the statement said.

"Whether it is Anil Kumble retained or anyone else roped in, whoever gets the job will be given a contract till 2019 World Cup," Khanna had said on Thursday.

The news of skipper Virat Kohli's alleged difference with Kumble has been making rounds for some time now. The BCCI invited applications for coach's post and even a section of officials, who are anti-Kumble, convinced Virender Sehwag to apply for the post.

"On one hand, team has had great performances under Kumble. If the team reaches semi-final or say final, the BCCI would cut a sorry figure if they are forced to replace Kumble. On the other hand, cricket teams are essentially run by captains. One needs to respect a captain's viewpoint also. It's a Catch-22 situation for CAC members," a BCCI official said.

"Virat has never come and told any BCCI official that he doesn't want to work with Kumble. And moreover if Kumble and Virat don't get along, what is the guarantee that Viru (Sehwag) and Virat will be on the same page. Everyone in Indian cricketing circuit knows that Sehwag is also a no-nonsense person," the source said.

(With inputs from PTI and Rica Roy)